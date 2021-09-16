Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Bank of America stock opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $337.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

