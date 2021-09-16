Isthmus Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Capital City Bank Group worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 118,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 29,406 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

CCBG stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.83. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other news, Director Allan G. Bense purchased 4,584 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,927.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,032.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

