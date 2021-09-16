Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $843.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $832.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $761.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.