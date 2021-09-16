Marcum Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23,195.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,636,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS opened at $401.95 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.12 and a 200 day moving average of $366.97. The firm has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.