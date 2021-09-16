Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 917.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.8% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 31.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 7.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $70.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.26. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.62, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,134 shares of company stock worth $3,705,937 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

