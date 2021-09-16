National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,048 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,068 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $59.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

