Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,024 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $118,319,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,394,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $783,297,000 after buying an additional 703,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $114.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.01. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

