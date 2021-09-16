National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,048 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,068 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,043,388,000 after buying an additional 916,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $999,154,000 after buying an additional 2,609,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP opened at $59.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.