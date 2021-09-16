FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 29.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 26,637 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 8.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 275,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $455,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

