Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $171.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

