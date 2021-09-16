Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,797 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 15,797 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 28.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $290,110,000 after acquiring an additional 454,828 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,488,446,000 after acquiring an additional 406,093 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after acquiring an additional 380,813 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 68.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $112,557,000 after acquiring an additional 326,003 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $390,081,000 after acquiring an additional 291,338 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $112.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.66 and a 12-month high of $146.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.85.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,247.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,746 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

