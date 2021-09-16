Atria Investments LLC Acquires 185 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after purchasing an additional 585,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 388.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,573,000 after purchasing an additional 543,282 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 40.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,769,000 after buying an additional 357,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $355.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.26. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $369.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.11 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

