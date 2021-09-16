Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,648 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Dynavax Technologies worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,604,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,904,000 after acquiring an additional 657,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,096,000 after acquiring an additional 366,990 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,878,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after acquiring an additional 89,098 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $22,296,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after acquiring an additional 79,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $32,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545 over the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $14.48 on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

