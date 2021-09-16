Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Up 1,709.1% in August

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 1,709.1% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTTAY shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

