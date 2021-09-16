Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.29. 4,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 2,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Idorsia alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.