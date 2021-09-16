CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.48

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €12.48 ($14.68) and traded as high as €12.65 ($14.88). CORESTATE Capital shares last traded at €12.55 ($14.76), with a volume of 16,798 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on CORESTATE Capital and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on CORESTATE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on CORESTATE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $411.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.65.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

