CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in August

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CGRW opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. CannaGrow has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.32.

CannaGrow Company Profile

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc engages in the medical and recreational marijuana business. It acts as a lessor, liaison, and consultant to developers, licensed growers, and operators. It services include facility development, site management, and staffing. The company was founded on May 5, 1995 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

