CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in August

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CGRW opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. CannaGrow has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.32.
CannaGrow Company Profile
Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for CannaGrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaGrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.