Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RZLT opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.69. Rezolute has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RZLT. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rezolute presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In other Rezolute news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. bought 34,482,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

