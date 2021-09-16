Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
RZLT opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.69. Rezolute has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RZLT. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rezolute presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.
Rezolute Company Profile
Rezolute, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.
