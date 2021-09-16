National Asset Management Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,888 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 34.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion and a PE ratio of -23.34. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,071.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $16,604,354.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at $183,843,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,039,027 shares of company stock worth $168,913,408 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.