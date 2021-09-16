Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,530 shares of company stock worth $11,055,715. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $121.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

