iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 833,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after buying an additional 125,735 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 33,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN opened at $22.56 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $34.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

