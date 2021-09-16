National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,941 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,371,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after purchasing an additional 527,179 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,627 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

