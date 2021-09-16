TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,775,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 25,294.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $186.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $117.13 and a one year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

