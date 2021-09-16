1,087 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,087 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 106.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $7,007,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $204.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.73. The company has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

