Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Futu were worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Futu in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Futu in the second quarter valued at about $1,173,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Futu by 358.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 28,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Futu in the second quarter valued at about $4,401,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

FUTU stock opened at $99.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.47. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

