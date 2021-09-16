Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,997 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $411.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $406.94 and a 200 day moving average of $388.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

