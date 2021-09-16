Niobium Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $179,984.13 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 30.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $179,984.13 and approximately $13.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 38.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00064489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.92 or 0.00143882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.04 or 0.00824740 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00047003 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

NBC is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

