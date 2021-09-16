Brokerages Anticipate Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) to report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Sun Life Financial posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sun Life Financial.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 price target (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $51.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,443,000 after buying an additional 171,167 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,258,000 after buying an additional 1,639,565 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,773,000 after buying an additional 2,256,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,330,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,500,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Life Financial (SLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.