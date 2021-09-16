BitTube Market Capitalization Reaches $1.96 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. BitTube has a market cap of $1.96 million and $17,553.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTube has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 321,509,297 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

