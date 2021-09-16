Brokerages Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT at C$160.81

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$160.81.

Several research firms have commented on CM. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.75, for a total value of C$1,467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$341,927.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,562.

CM opened at C$147.41 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$96.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$145.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$136.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.70%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

