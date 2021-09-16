EnterCoin (ENTRC) Reaches Market Cap of $103,744.48

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $103,744.48 and $34,690.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00064489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.92 or 0.00143882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.04 or 0.00824740 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00047003 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

