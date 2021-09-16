Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 128,719 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,539,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 128,719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.81% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $167,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 263.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 54,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 39,525 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after buying an additional 67,326 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 56.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 70.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.80. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

