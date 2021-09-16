PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 964,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 167,583 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.50% of PS Business Parks worth $142,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $157.68 on Thursday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.26 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.03. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.