Analysts Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price at $402.60

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $402.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $449.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $482.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,334 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $1,086,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Illumina by 552.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Illumina by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

