KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $62.03

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €62.03 ($72.98) and traded as high as €70.00 ($82.35). KUKA Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €68.60 ($80.71), with a volume of 1,724 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -362.30.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.