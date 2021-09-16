Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,360 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,687,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,360 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.64% of Hyatt Hotels worth $208,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in H. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 31,842 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.03.

H stock opened at $75.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average of $79.32.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $1,162,681.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,064 shares of company stock valued at $26,096,233. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

