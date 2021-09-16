Analysts Anticipate Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.27). Benefitfocus posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05).

BNFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $11.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $367.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

In related news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,436,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 748,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 486,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,909,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 90,386 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

