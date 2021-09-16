Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.87

Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €21.87 ($25.73) and traded as low as €19.97 ($23.49). Lagardère SCA shares last traded at €20.18 ($23.74), with a volume of 213,129 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of €22.07 and a 200 day moving average of €21.85.

Lagardère SCA Company Profile (EPA:MMB)

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

