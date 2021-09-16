Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 897,871 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $33,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after buying an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $425,297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,571 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $146,627,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 36,627.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,550,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

FCX opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.