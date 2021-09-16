Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,268 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $41,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,265 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $167,464,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,388 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $90.35 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

