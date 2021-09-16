Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,830 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Masco by 7,852.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,434 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 114.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,619,000 after acquiring an additional 960,330 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Masco by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after acquiring an additional 921,889 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares during the period. Finally, 40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,353,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

