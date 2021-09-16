M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 269,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in M&T Bank by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

M&T Bank stock opened at $137.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.28 and a 200-day moving average of $148.76. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.