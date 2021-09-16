Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR) were down 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$37.46 and last traded at C$37.48. Approximately 133,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 160,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAXR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.50.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 336.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.