Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.88. Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January shares last traded at $28.86, with a volume of 1,467 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter.

