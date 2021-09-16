Short Interest in Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Declines By 96.4%

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the August 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of CPCAY stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.96. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

