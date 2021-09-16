Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) Short Interest Update

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the August 15th total of 301,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $232,000.

HCNEU stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

