Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prudential Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

PRU stock opened at $104.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $60.16 and a 1-year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

