Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) CEO Richard H. Little Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) CEO Richard H. Little purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $23,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BATL opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. Battalion Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $125.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.
Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 140.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $64.37 million for the quarter.
Battalion Oil Company Profile
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.
