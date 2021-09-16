Avalanche Price Reaches $61.69 (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 44.6% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $13.59 billion and $1.69 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $61.69 or 0.00128525 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.64 or 0.00532577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018631 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00042870 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013366 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

