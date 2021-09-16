Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Announces Dividend of $0.96

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.958 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$9.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$6.52 and a 1-year high of C$10.36.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

